KSA grants Dutch online gambling licence to SCGO

The Malta-based online gambling operator has gained a licence to offer online gaming in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands.- SCGO Limited has announced that it has been granted an online gambling licence in the Netherlands from the national regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA). It has not yet named which brand it will launch under the five-year licence, but it is best known for Vbet, which is licensed in Malta.

SCGO is the 24th online gambling operator to be licensed in the Netherlands after the country opened its regulated online gambling market in October 2021.

But changes are afoot in Dutch igaming regulation. The KSA has been inundated with inquiries about the upcoming ban on untargeted gambling ads, which comes into force on July 1. However, the regulator has said it is able to provide only limited guidance until it has had time to observe how the ban will work in practice.

Meanwhile, the KSA has recommended changes to legislation to allow it to better check that operators are complying with rules. It wants to be allowed to create false identities so it can monitor whether operators are meeting the requirements set.

Currently, only Holland’s National Office for Identity Data can create false IDs for the purposes of surveillance. The KSA says it needs to be allowed to do the same in order to monitor online gambling more efficiently and effectively.