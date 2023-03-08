KSA enters partnership with Dutch research body

Grants can be applied for until May 5.

ZonMw will conduct a research programme for the Dutch gambling regulator.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has entered into a partnership with ZonMw, the Netherlands’ Organisation for Health Research and Development. The body will conduct a research programme that aims to help the KSA tackle gambling-related harm.

Until May 5, researchers may apply for a grant as part of the programme, entitled “Prevention of Gambling Addiction”. The body seeks researchers who work in the prevention and treatment of gambling addiction and gambling-related harm.

The initiative is part of the Dutch Addiction Prevention Fund, which was created under the Dutch Remote Gambling Act, which opened the country’s regulated online gambling market in 2021. The KSA manages the fund, which supports research on problems in both online and land-based gambling.

Dutch gaming regulator “means business” with fines against five operators

The KSA has announced that it has fined five online gambling operators a total of €26m. The fines were issued against operators that the KSA says were targeting the market without local licences.

The operators hit with penalties are N1 Interactive, Videoslots, BetPoint Group, Probe Investments and Fairload Limited. The KSA says the fines were issued in December 2022 but it has only made the announcement today because the operators had made legal appeals to attempt to block the regulator from naming them publicly.

That request has been turned down by court, leading the regulator to publish the names of the operators and the details of each fine. Videoslots had already preempted that move by criticising the fine and announcing that it would appeal.