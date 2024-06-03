Kambi extends sportsbook partnership with NG Gaming-owned Olimpo.bet to further strengthen LatAm presence

The renewal extends the partnership first established in 2021 and will see the operator’s Olimpo.bet continue leveraging Kambi’s market-leading turnkey sportsbook.

Press release.- Kambi is pleased to announce the extension to its partnership with NG Gaming as the exclusive sportsbook provider of the operator’s Olimpo.bet online betting brand.

This extended agreement will see Kambi continue to power Olimpo.bet’s online sports betting offering in Latin America, providing players with an unrivaled betting experience and solidifying Kambi’s position as the sportsbook partner of choice to operators across Latin America.

Kambi’s fully managed sportsbook service includes a high-performance sports betting platform capable of adapting to the market demands and the regulatory requirements of different regions, as well as premium pricing, trading, and risk management services backed by the power of network data from more than 40 operators across the globe.

Olimpo.bet will also continue to benefit from Kambi’s market-leading Bet Builder which provides an unmatched level of combinability across different games, leagues, and sports, in addition to providing in-play and cash-out capabilities for Bet Builder currently offered by few other sportsbook suppliers.

Veena Dhesi, SVP Partner Success at Kambi, said: “We are delighted to extend our successful partnership with NG Gaming. This agreement underlines the continued value Kambi delivers to our partners, not only through our best-in-class sportsbook technology but also through our proven ability to drive growth in key markets across Latin America. We look forward to working closely with NG Gaming’s team to further enhance their offering and deliver an unparalleled betting experience to Olimpo.bet’s players.”

An NG Gaming spokesperson added: “Kambi has been a valued partner for Olimpo.bet since first partnering in 2021, and their commitment to innovation and player experience is perfectly aligned with our own. This extended partnership will ensure we can continue to provide our players with the best possible sports betting experience, while also capitalizing on the exciting growth opportunities in our target markets.”

Kambi is the premier sportsbook provider to operators in the Latin American market, with an unmatched track record of success in the region by powering leading sports betting brands in markets including Argentina and Colombia.