BetPlay and LeoVegas join the speaker line-up for Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook

Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook will take place from June 4 to 5.

Industry leaders will share their insights on the Euros and Copa América at next week’s online event hosted by Kambi Group.

Press release.- Kambi Group has announced that BetPlay and LeoVegas will be among the speakers at next week’s Festival of Sportsbook.

Luis Geovanni Florez Diaz, senior director of operations and product at BetPlay, and Christian Polsäter, director of sports at LeoVegas Group, will join Kambi’s head of soccer Jonathon Hurst for the session ‘Euros and Copa América: maximising a summer of soccer’.

Kambi Group stated: “This unmissable session will delve into the strategies to acquire, retain and engage bettors across two of the biggest international soccer tournaments.”

Taking place 4-5 June 2024, Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook returns for a fourth year and will see expert speakers cover the full breadth of the sports betting industry from AI to esports to UX.

Additional sessions during the Festival include:

Exceptional, everywhere: meeting the increasingly high standards of an evolving market – hosted by Erik Lögdberg , managing director of Kambi Sportsbook

, managing director of Kambi Sportsbook How local operators can seize the advantage in regulated Brazil/Panorama do Brasil: como os operadores locais podem se destacar em um mercado regulamentado (English subtitles will be available for this session)

The need for UX distinction: beating the competition with an optimised player experience

A new era of entertainment: why esoccer is a must-have for sportsbooks

Unlocking innovation through AI: how machine learning and automation are changing the game

Gerard Starkey, Kambi’s SVP marketing & communications, said: “Kambi’s Festival of Sportsbook provides those working in or with the betting industry valuable insights into the trends shaping the future. This year’s line-up is now even stronger with the addition of BetPlay and LeoVegas, who will be sharing their knowledge and expertise, making the soccer session one not to be missed.”