Jay-Z’s Roc Nation joins Caesars and SL Green Realty in Times Square casino bid

The agency will be the entertainment partner for SL Green and Caesars Entertainment’s bid to develop a casino at 1515 Broadway.

US.- Roc Nation, the entertainment agency founded by rapper Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) has joined SL Green and Caesars Entertainment’s bid for a New York casino licence as their entertainment partner. Roc Nation will “re-imagine programming” in the area if the proposal for a casino in Times Square gets the go-ahead.

In October, Caesars and SL Green Realty announced plans for a casino with restaurants a theatre that would stage The Lion King at 1515 Broadway.

Carter said: “New York is a beacon, the epicenter of culture. We have the opportunity to create a destination at the heart of Times Square, the true crossroads of the world. My partnership with SL Green and Caesars, this coalition, has all the promise and commitment to economic opportunity, growth and enrichment for the community, and everyone who visits the Empire State.”

Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, added: “We are thrilled to have Roc Nation and JAY-Z join our partnership to bring Caesars Palace to Times Square. They are one of the most pioneering entertainment groups in the world, with New York embedded in their DNA.

“Times Square has been the heartbeat of American Entertainment for over a century. Through our shared vision, we will build a world-class destination specifically designed to complement and elevate today’s Times Square experience, ensuring it remains a magnet for visitors and a hub of creativity for years to come.”

Marc Holliday, chairman and CEO of SL Green, commented: “There’s no better partner than JAY-Z and Roc Nation to help Caesars Palace Times Square ensure that Times Square remains a global entertainment hub and an economic engine for New York.

“Together, we will bring the nearly 130 million annual pedestrians a stronger and more exciting Times Square to visit, reunifying the bow tie around a new set of innovative programming that will appeal to New Yorkers and tourists.”

New York casino bid announced in Coney Island

Saratoga Casino Holdings, the Chickasaw Nation and Legends have joined Thor Equities‘ bid for a licence to develop a “comprehensive casino, hotel, and entertainment proposal” in Coney Island. Thor would develop the property, Saratoga and the Chickasaw Nation would run casino operations and Legends would be the development and entertainment partner.

The group says a casino would be a boon to the peninsula’s economy, which relies heavily on summer tourist traffic. They say the project would involve an investment of more than $3bn of private funds and would create 2,500 construction jobs and “thousands” of permanent jobs.