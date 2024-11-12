Gaming in Colorado: Chamonix Casino Hotel opens

The venue has a variety of slot machines, table games and a high-limits salon.

US.- Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado, has opened. The inauguration saw gourmet meals for invited casino guests, culminating with entertainment by Jay Leno and Tenille Arts.

Chamonix Casino Hotel has a variety of slot machines, table games and a high-limits salon, a 300-room hoteland a 980 Prime steakhouse operated by Las Vegas chef Barry S. Dakake. It also has a spa, a full-service salon, an exercise room and meetings and convention facilities. A heated pool is surrounded by a deck that overlooks Cripple Creek.

Daniel Lee, president and CEO of Full House Resorts, said: “We are thrilled for guests to experience everything Chamonix Casino Hotel has to offer. Our vision has always been to create a world-class, luxury destination that’s more than just a gaming destination. It’s a lifestyle getaway, providing guests the perfect blend of adventure, luxury, and relaxation.”

Rocky Mountain Gaming completes purchase of two casinos in Colorado

Rocky Mountain Gaming (RMG) recently completed the acquisition of Johnny Nolon’s Casino and the Colorado Grande Casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado. The company received final licensing approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming at its monthly meeting.

The deal was announced in December 2023 when Rocky Mountain Gaming entered into a definitive agreement with Minter Holdings to acquire the operating assets of Johnny Nolon’s Casino and with G Investments to acquire the operating assets of the Colorado Grande Casino. The properties are managed by David Minter through Minter Holdings.