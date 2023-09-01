Jackpot Aggregator boosts Kings Media LTD

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator features three unique prize levels.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is set to launch unique and tailored jackpot campaigns for Kings Media LTD, the parent company of King Billy Casino. Spanning both King Billy casinos (Curacao & MGA licensed), these campaigns aim to elevate the gaming experience, creating an exclusive and thrilling game environment that amplifies player satisfaction, cultivates loyalty, and drives revenue growth.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator features three unique prize levels: Sword Jackpot, Shield Jackpot, and Crown Jackpot. King Billy Casino players have the chance to participate and compete for daily jackpots across all 7,000+ slot games of the operator. It must be noted that King Billy Curacao and MGA brands maintain separate jackpot totals.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, comments: “The Jackpot Aggregator represents more than just a solution. It’s an innovation geared towards amplifying operator capacity to bolster player engagement and elevate the quality of their online gambling experience. Our team delivers unparalleled support throughout every stage, from campaign inception to implementation.”

Andrii Morozov, Kings Media LTD head of Product, adds: “Our new ‘Royal Jackpots’ feature is an important milestone for us. In collaboration with SOFTSWISS, we’ve streamlined a multi-tiered jackpot system that will open new avenues of growth and bring casino players together in an unprecedented way. All of us at King Billy are excited to be a part of this!”

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator has showcased its prowess in orchestrating jackpot campaigns on a grand scale, demonstrating its robust expertise. Cleopatra Group, with its six well-known online casinos, was the first to have this privilege. Building upon this success, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator further extended its capabilities by steering jackpot campaigns at all casinos within Enchant Affiliates.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator team will be present at the SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, offering insights into their latest developments and fostering discussions with current and potential clients.

