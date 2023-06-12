Ivo Doroteia named CEO of Playbook Engineering

The former Sportingtech CEO will take the helm of the betting platform provider.

UK.- Playbook Engineering, a betting platform provider, has named Ivo Doroteia as its new chief executive. He will be tasked with strengthening the company’s offering in its native UK and expanding into Latin America and the US.

Doroteia most recently served as chief strategy officer at Malta-based iGaming Platform from May 2022 until February of this year. Before that, he served as CEO of Sportingtech and of Betomall. Other senior roles have included a stint as chief operating officer at the Global Lottery Corporation. He also co-founded the consultancy Lottus360.

Playbook has offices in London and Krakow, Poland. Its managed services include trading, compliance and customer service.

Doroteia said: “I am delighted to join such a prestigious group and impart my knowledge across the company to ensure our product drives change into the industry, remaining world-leading and focused as an igaming leader.

“With the help and expertise of our amazing team and cutting-edge technology, Playbook is sure to have a bright future and I am really looking forward to representing the company as its CEO.”

See also: Rank Group names Andrew Peat to manage interactive business