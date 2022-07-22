It’s moment to get back in time by playing Caleta’s historical games

Caleta Gaming launches a monthly promotion on its historical games.

Press release.- Caleta Gaming has announced a monthly promotion in which players will be taken to the golden lands of Egypt, travel through charming China, fight with the bravest Vikings, and meet the advanced Inca Empire. Welcome to the Ancient World!

Promote Caleta’s thematic games from August 1st 00:00 GMT to August 31st 00:00 GMT, 2022 and get a 25 per cent discount in revenue share for the duration of the promotion on qualifying games!

To get the discount, clients need to put Caleta‘s selected games in the first three rows of their lobby and/or add Caleta’s promotional banner.

One of the games is Viking Madness. This super slot takes us back to the Viking era to see the Madness that went on. Get comfortable as you play this heavy feature slot with several ways to trigger, like: Free Spins, sticky wilds and the big catch. Be careful though…the giants can dominate the reels with our new feature Battle of Giants. They’re going to get Mad!

You can also play China Charms! Get a fluffy overload with this Asian-themed slot with a massive 243 ways to win, wild wins, Free Spins and tumbling reels. Expect some stunningly cute spins as Panda’s fly around everywhere and tumble.