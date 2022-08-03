Betfred to sponsor Iowa Wild hockey team

The firm has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the hockey team.

US.- Betfred has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Iowa Wild American Hockey League Team. The deal includes marketing opportunities in digital, print, radio, and TV as well as on gamedays within Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa Wild fans will be able to participate in actions for new giveaways including suite sweepstakes, ticket giveaways, and exclusive merchandise for the 2022-2023 hockey season.

Bryan Bennett, chief operating officer of Betfred, said: “We’re extremely proud of our partnership with the Iowa Wild and are excited to be part of the expansive American Hockey League community. We recently launched our new betting app in Iowa, and we knew this would be an amazing opportunity to continue investing in the state. We look forward to getting started and providing Wild fans an engaging experience for the upcoming season.”

Brent Arnold, senior director of sales, of the Iowa Wild, added: “We are excited to announce Betfred as our exclusive partner in the Sportsbook category. We look forward to the tremendous addition Betfred will bring to our Iowa Wild fan experience.”

In July, and a couple of days after applying for a sports betting licence in the state of Ohio, the Cincinnati Bengals announced a multi-year partnership with Betfred. With legalised sports betting set to launch on 1 January 2023 in Ohio, Betfred intends to launch a mobile sports betting app in the state.

Betfred Sports launches sports betting in Maryland

Betfred Sports will launch retail and online sports betting in Maryland after reaching an agreement with the bar and restaurant Long Shot’s of Frederick. Pending regulatory approval, the firm plans to open a temporary retail sportsbook in September for the 2022 football season. The sportsbook would have in-person betting windows and self-service betting kiosks.

Betfred plans to later open a permanent 8,800 square-foot state-of-the-art sportsbook, with a video wall and theater-style seats. Online betting would be launched when allowed by state regulators.

