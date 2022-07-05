Internet Vikings names Rickard Vikström as CEO

Vikström is one of the founders of the igaming hosting business.

Sweden.- The igaming hosting company Internet Vikings has named Rickard Vikström as its new chief executive. Vikström was one of the founders of the business in 2008 and has since served on the company’s board.

He replaces Peter Ekmark in the role. Ekmark had served as CEO since October 2019, having previously worked as director of business development for William Hill.

Vikström is a former board member of Aplexa and Speqta and previously chaired Polar Bear Group. He also founded the Internet Vikings spin-off Domain Crawler, IT security company Holm Securit, drop catching service Snapback and the business information portal Kortea.

He said: “Currently, Internet Vikings is one of the fastest growing B2B companies in the sector, and I intend to keep this pace. I would like to thank my predecessor, Peter, for all the amazing work he has done with the company’s transition over the past three years.

“We truly appreciate his input. Peter will continue to contribute to Internet VIkings’ global mission by joining the board of directors.”

Ekmark said: “I am convinced that I could not be leaving the company in more capable hands. Rickard possesses all the right skills to take the Vikings to the next level, becoming the best hosting provider for the igaming and sports betting industry.

“His appointment will further boost the company’s growth strategy as it continues to deliver the best hosting experience.”

Internet Vikings has been active in entering the US market, launching in Indiana in March.