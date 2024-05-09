Infront Bettor enters deal with Rush Street Interactive

The deal includes official data from International Tennis Federation events.

US.- Infront Bettor has signed a partnership with operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI). The deal covers Infront’s portfolio, including access to the official data of all International Tennis Federation events, exclusively distributed by Infront Bettor from 2025.

Diogo Almeida, head of sales at Infront Bettor, said: “Our venture into the US betting landscape marks a significant milestone for the bold plans we have for Infront Bettor, and partnering with a key player, like RSI, in the industry is obviously the best way to significantly bolster our presence in this rapidly expanding market. It also ensures that fans have unmatched access to top-tier global sports events, which will be perfectly complemented with 24/7 betting opportunities through our partnership with the ITF.”

Richard Schwartz, CEO of Rush Street Interactive, added: “This partnership is a pivotal step for us in enhancing our offering to make sure we have premium and round-the-clock coverage for our customers. We are also very proud to continue to deliver the ITF to our bettors through next year, offering an enhanced tennis package that will see us consume more events than ever before. We know Infront has plans to offer a more immersive tennis betting experience, adding supplementary betting markets through collecting level 2 and level 3 data, and we look forward to seeing these come to life next year.”

Rush Street Interactive has announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31. Revenue was $217.4m, up 34 per cent compared to $162.4m in the first quarter of 2023. The net loss was $2.2m, compared to $24.5m in Q1 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $17.1m.