Indiana’s University of Notre Dame suspends men’s swimming after gambling probe

Internal and external investigations revealed gambling conduct that violated NCAA rules.

US.- The University of Notre Dame in Indiana has suspended its men’s swimming programme for at least a year after internal and external investigations revealed widespread gambling conduct that violated NCAA rules. The team was informed of the suspension on August 15.

The team was found to have created a sportsbook for the purpose of wagering on swimming performances. A majority of the returning 2024–25 team was reportedly believed to have placed bets.

In a statement, athletic director Pete Bevacqua said: “In order to ensure that this behavior ends and to rebuild a culture of dignity, respect, and exemplary conduct, we have decided to suspend the men’s swimming program for at least one academic year.”

The women’s team and both diving teams are unaffected by the action. Head coach Chris Lindauer and his staff were not disciplined after reviews found staff were not aware of gambling or the s”cope and extent of other troubling behaviors because team members effectively concealed such behaviors from the coaches and staff through concerted efforts.”

The timing will enable athletes wishing to transfer, including incoming freshmen, to do so before classes begin on August 27.

Major League Baseball (MLB) placed Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano on its permanently ineligible list for violating the league’s sports betting rules and policies. According to data obtained by MLB, from 2022-23, Marcano placed 387 baseball bets, including 231 MLB-related bets, through a legal sportsbook.