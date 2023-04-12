Indiana sports betting handle reaches $433m in March

Indiana’s sports betting handle was down 9.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $433m in March, a year-over-year decline of 9.2 per cent but a rise of 21.6 per cent from February’s $356.2m. According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, operators registered close to $42.8m in gross revenue, the highest revenue total since $46.9m in October and was the fifth time revenue has surpassed $40m.

The state received $4m in tax receipts for March, lifting the total for the year to $10.3m. Basketball wagering accounted for more than half of the handle at $224.3m, with parlay bets reaching $127.9m. Baseball followed with a handle of $7.1m, and then football ($1.6m) and Other sports ($71.7m).

DraftKings reported a handle of $144.2m and revenues of $13.3m. FanDuel reported $136m in wagers and $16.2m in revenue.