Indiana sports betting handle drops again in February

Gross revenue from sports wagering in Indiana increased year-on-year despite a drop in the handle.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle was $356.2m in February, a year-over-year decline of 12.9 per cent from the $409.1m in bets taken in February 2022. The handle was also down 16.6 per cent from January’s $427.2m.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, operators registered close to $27.7m in adjusted gross revenue, which was up 62.9 per cent from $17m in February last year but 24.1 per cent lower than in January 2023 ($36.5m).

Basketball was the most popular sport for betting, with $166m in wagers, ahead of football ($20.6m) and baseball ($441,296). $69.3m was spent on parlay bets and $99.6m on other sports.

Looking at individual operator performance, DraftKings; sports betting handle was $121.9m, ahead of FanDuel ($113.2m), Caesars ($35.8m), BetMGM ($32.3m) and Barstool ($22.2m). In terms of taxable AGR, FanDuel generated $13.4m. The top five comprised DraftKings ($8.2m), BetMGM ($2.8m), Caesars ($1.1m), and BetRivers ($513,000).

The state received nearly $2.8m in tax receipts. Indiana has generated more than $884m in state tax revenue from sports wagering since the launch in September 2019.