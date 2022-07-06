iGB Live! 2022 gets underway

The major igaming event kicks off in Amsterdam today with its message of Connect. Converse. Convert.

The Netherlands.- iGB Live!, one of Europe’s most important events in the gaming calendar, has kicked off today, bringing together hundreds of gaming providers, operators and affiliates for a packed event at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Center in Amsterdam.

Back in its usual July shot after a slightly later than usual event in late September in 2021, iGB Live! 2022 is running with the message Connect. Converse. Convert.

Organiser Clarion Gaming was expecting 4,000+ visitors for an event that provides a forum of opportunity for delegates to connect and converse with key suppliers, learn from expert-led insights and visit 250 exhibitors.

Focus Gaming News was there yesterday (Tuesday) for when things kicked off with pre-registration, networking and informal drinks. Day 1 proper began today with opening remarks from Michael Caselli, non-executive chairman of Clarion Events.

An opening fireside keynote on Google and igaming was delivered by Martin Calvert, marketing director at ICS-digital, and Chris Harrison, industry head for financial trading and egaming at Google. The conference lineup continues with panels on the new ad restrictions in the Netherlands and Belgium, the new Ontario igaming market, and the anticipated impact of the UK’s overhaul of gambling legislation.

A dedicated Slots Arena showcases the latest innovations and business development opportunities in this fast-growing gaming vertical, and of course, this year’s event also incorporates iGB Affiliate Amsterdam.