ICRG elects Eileen Moore Johnson to governing board

US.- The International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) has announced the election of Eileen Moore Johnson to its governing board. Johnson is currently the Vegas Loop general manager of the Boring Company.

Previously, Johnson served as executive vice president and chief human resource officer for Scientific Games where she focused on developing and executing the company’s global human resources and corporate social responsibility strategies.

She also worked for 21 years at Caesar’s Entertainment in various operational roles, including as regional president for The Cromwell in Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas Casino & Hotel and The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas.

“We are honoured to have an outstanding industry leader like Eileen Moore Johnson join the ICRG board,” said Arthur Paikowsky, president of the ICRG. “She brings a wealth of experience in the gaming industry and a deep commitment to responsible gambling.”

