Tower Rush by Galaxsys wins “Best Crash Game 2025” at SiGMA Africa Awards

One of Galaxsy’s latest game releases has secured its second award of the first quarter of the year.

Press release.- Galaxsys has announced that Tower Rush, one of its latest game releases, has secured its second award of the first quarter of the year, earning the title of “Best Crash Game 2025” at the SiGMA Africa Awards.

The SiGMA Africa Awards celebrate leading companies in the igaming industry, bringing together industry leaders to recognise the year’s top performers. Galaxsys was among this year’s winners, with its latest release, Tower Rush, receiving the “Best Crash Game 2025” award. In February, it was named “Best New Game 2025” at the AIBC Eurasia Awards, making this its second recognition of the year and third overall.

Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys, shared his enthusiasm and appreciation: “We’re honoured and grateful for the ongoing support and recognition. Tower Rush has been a standout success since its launch, and seeing it already win three awards is incredible. This inspires us to keep innovating and setting the bar for ourselves even higher.”

According to representatives, Galaxsys is passionate about developing innovative, engaging, and visually attractive games. Tower Rush exemplifies this dedication, combining dynamic gameplay with interactive design to offer players a thrilling and rewarding experience.