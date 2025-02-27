Tower Rush by Galaxsys wins Best New Game 2025 at AIBC Eurasia Awards

The company’s turbo game has received its second prize.

Press release.- The AIBC Eurasia Awards celebrate the best in innovation and excellence across the igaming industry, bringing together industry leaders to recognise the year’s top performers. Galaxsys is proud to be among this year’s winners, with its new turbo game, Tower Rush, receiving its second award as Best New Game 2025.

The company stated Tower Rush, a unique blend of strategy and thrill, has quickly gained popularity across multiple regions. The game’s unique mechanics challenge players to think strategically while keeping the gameplay fun and intuitive.

By making quick decisions and balancing risk and reward, players build an endless chain of floors, stacking them to achieve the highest possible odds. This combination of intuition and strategy has made Tower Rush a standout addition to Galaxsys’ portfolio.

Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys, commented: “Tower Rush receiving its second industry award, this time at AIBC Eurasia, is a proud moment and a great achievement for us. It’s also a clear sign that our vision for engaging, high-quality games resonates with both players and industry experts. We’re thankful for this recognition and feel even more motivated to continue pushing forward. With the new releases we have planned for this year, we’re determined to keep raising the bar with each game, bringing fresh and innovative experiences to players around the world.”

The company said: “Galaxsys is passionate about developing innovative, engaging, and visually attractive games. The company said Tower Rush exemplifies this dedication, combining dynamic gameplay with interactive design to offer players a thrilling and rewarding experience.”