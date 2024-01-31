Hawaii senator introduces bill to legalise and regulate gambling

Hawaii is one of the few US states that allows no form of gambling.

The bill would regulate online poker and sports betting.

US.- Senator Ronald D. Kouchi has introduced Senate Bill 3376 in a bid to legalise online poker and sports betting in the state. A Hawaii Gaming Control Commission would be created to regulate the sector.

The bill passed its first reading last week, but previous attempts to legalise gambling have failed in a state where even lottery is banned. The new attempt is different in that it propose to direct tax revenue to a fund for wildfire relief, a pressing issue after fires wrought destruction and caused around $6bn in economic losses in 2023.

And tax would be high. SB 3376 proposes a rate of 70 per cent for the first year, which would be one of the highest anywhere, although the rate would decrease by 5 per cent a year thereafter. On top of that there would be a $50,000 fee to cover the costs of background checks and a $200,000 bond would be required.

The bill does not mention retail sports betting or land-based casinos, and one single operator would be granted a 10-year monopoly over the market. The applicant would need to submit a development plan, estimating how many people it would hire and how much it would benefit the community.

A survey by the University of Hawaii in 2021 showed that 52 per cent of 700 people polled still opposed allowing casino gambling in the state.