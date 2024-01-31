Focus Gaming News | North America | Legislation

Hawaii senator introduces bill to legalise and regulate gambling

Hawaii is one of the few US states that allows no form of gambling.
01/31/24

The bill would regulate online poker and sports betting.

US.- Senator Ronald D. Kouchi has introduced Senate Bill 3376 in a bid to legalise online poker and sports betting in the state. A Hawaii Gaming Control Commission would be created to regulate the sector.

The bill passed its first reading last week, but previous attempts to legalise gambling have failed in a state where even lottery is banned. The new attempt is different in that it propose to direct tax revenue to a fund for wildfire relief, a pressing issue after fires wrought destruction and caused around $6bn in economic losses in 2023.

And tax would be high. SB 3376 proposes a rate of 70 per cent for the first year, which would be one of the highest anywhere, although the rate would decrease by 5 per cent a year thereafter. On top of that there would be a $50,000 fee to cover the costs of background checks and a $200,000 bond would be required.

The bill does not mention retail sports betting or land-based casinos, and one single operator would be granted a 10-year monopoly over the market. The applicant would need to submit a development plan, estimating how many people it would hire and how much it would benefit the community.

A survey by the University of Hawaii in 2021 showed that 52 per cent of 700 people polled still opposed allowing casino gambling in the state.

