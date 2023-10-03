Harrah’s Las Vegas celebrates 50th anniversary

The casino will hold a celebration this month.

US.- Harrah’s Las Vegas Casino & Hotel is to celebrate its 50th anniversary this month. The Las Vegas Strip property opened in 1973 as the Holiday Casino and became Harrah’s after casino William F. Harrah acquired it in 1992. Since then, the Harrah’s brand has expanded to include 18 resorts in the Caesars Entertainment portfolio.

In recent years, Harrah’s Las Vegas has renovated guest rooms and common areas. The resort has added new restaurants from celebrity chefs. Later this year, Harrah’s will introduce a multimillion-dollar redesign of its main entrance and porte-cochère.

Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah’s Las Vegas, said: “For half a century, Harrah’s has provided visitors with a true Las Vegas experience featuring iconic names in entertainment and hospitality in the heart of The Strip.

Walsh added: “The 50th anniversary wouldn’t be possible without the loyalty of our guests, support from the community and dedicated service from our Team Members. We look forward to celebrating with our guests as Harrah’s continues to be a must-visit destination with renovated hotel rooms, a modernized casino floor and new food and beverage offerings such as Ramsay’s Kitchen and The Lounge.”

