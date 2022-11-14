Harmony by Fastex 3.0 to be Held on November 29-30

The event will not only be for the BetConstruct network, but also for non-partners.

On November 29-30 BetConstruct will host a major event at its headquarters in Yerevan, Armenia, and the focus and highlight of the event will be Fastex.

Press release.- Harmony by Fastex 3.0 will be held just after SiGMA for all of BetConstruct existing and prospective partners, operators and 3rd party integrations. During the event, a lot of attention will be paid to the partner-sale stage of FTN, the native coin of the Fastex Chain blockchain solution.

The two-day event will be filled with networking, parties, events and dinners, as well as a lot of business talk about the future. Moreover, as the presale of FTN has not ended yet, there will be a closed private sale during the event.

What’s more, seeing the high interest in the event, we are pleased to announce that the event will not only be for the BetConstruct network, but also for non-partners.

