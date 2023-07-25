Hard Rock Sportsbook rebrands as Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock has made the change ahead of the app’s launch in Florida.

US.- Hard Rock International, owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, has announced the Hard Rock Sportsbook has been renamed Hard Rock Bet. One of the biggest motivations for this rebrand is the operator’s upcoming relaunch in Florida.

The upgraded site and app are already live in Arizona, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. New Jersey will also be getting the upgrade. “With the upcoming launch of our proprietary online casino in New Jersey, we wanted a new name for our integrated platform and are eager to introduce our players to the Hard Rock Bet brand and experience,” the company said.

Hard Rock officials said the rebranding of its online sportsbook brings the digital gaming unit in line with the corporation’s overall brand. Hard Rock Bet features the conglomerate’s guitar logo as the app’s icon.

Sports betting in Florida

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ordered the Department of Interior to reinstate Florida’s compact that gave the Seminole Tribe and its Hard Rock brand a monopoly on sports betting in Florida.

The decision by a three-judge panel at the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia could pave the way for the tribe to relaunch its Hard Rock Sportsbook betting app -now Hard Rock bet- in the state and pursue two new casinos in South Florida.

This decision reverses a federal district court ruling that found that the 2021 compact violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA). On November 2021, US District Court Judge Friedrich ruled that sports betting can be offered via a smartphone or laptop only on tribal lands. She concluded that the compact signed between the tribe and governor Ron DeSantis should not have been approved by the US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

The Seminole Tribe appealed the decision and continued to take wagers through the app, but in December, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit followed Friedrich’s decision and the tribe suspended its online sports betting app.