Hard Rock plans to expand presence in Brazil

Hard Rock International plans to invest in casino resorts, sports betting and online gaming.



Brazil.- Speaking at the Visit USA 2024 presentation in São Paulo, Hard Rock International’s senior vice president of Hotels and Casinos, Alex W. Pariente has said the company plans to expand its presence in Brazil, exploring opportunities in both casino resorts and entertainment.

Pariente said Hard Rock was monitoring the progress of the bill to legalise land-based casinos in Brazil and would be willing to make large direct investments if the legislation provides legal certainty and economic viability.

He said the company also intends to invest in the Brazilian hotel industry through licensing and partnerships. It aims to attract tourists who already frequent its resorts and casinos in locations such as the United States and the Caribbean.

