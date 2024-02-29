Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announces bonuses

Team members will receive a share of more than $10m in bonuses.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City union and non-union team members are to receive a share of more than $10m in bonuses.

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, told an internal town hall: “Hard Rock Atlantic City team members are the key to our success in the market, and we are honored to recognize them and their hard work.”

New bill would continue to allow restricted smoking at Atlantic City casinos

New Jersey state senator John Burzichelli introduced a bill that would allow smoking in designated unenclosed areas of casino floors that contain slot machines and that are more than 15 feet from table games staffed by live dealers.

The bill, described as a compromise between the current situation and calls for a complete ban, would also allow the casinos to offer smoking in enclosed, separately ventilated smoking rooms. No worker would be allowed to be put to work in the rooms against their will.