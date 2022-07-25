GTI China Expo will be unveiled on October 25

The 14th GTI Asia China Expo is just around the corner.

GTI Asia China Expo 2022 will take place at Area A, China Import and Export Fair Pazhou Complex from October 25 to 27.

Press release.- Since its birth in 2009, GTI Expo has been successfully held for 13 sessions. Every year, the exhibition attracts hundreds of well-known game and amusement companies to exhibit.

The exhibits include amusement park equipment, video games, water park equipment, children’s amusement equipment, VR/AR/MR, new retail equipment, IP cultural creation, karting, trampolines, landscapes, environmental art, park planning/operation/consulting/service, operation supporting equipment, fashion play, spare parts and other sub-fields.

For the vast number of global buyers and manufacturers, the exhibition trade platform set up by GTI Expo is the best channel to expand their businesses, especially in the face of the recovery and growth of the game and amusement market in the post-pandemic era. Now that China’s epidemic prevention policy is gradually relaxed, you are welcome to visit GTI Expo in Guangzhou.

GTI Expo is able to offer the best one-stop services to buyers. GTI team and 500 exhibitors sincerely welcome the return of old friends and the participation of new friends.

For more information, you can send an email to serena@chinagameinfo.com