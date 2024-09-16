GSA to host technology summit on emerging innovations in gaming industry

The event is aimed at executives, tech leaders, legislators and regulators.

US.- The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) will host its Technology Summit from November 11 to 13 in Maricopa, Arizona.

“Focus-Future Tech”, is the title of the three-day conference, which will be focused on emerging technologies in the gaming industry, including cashless and credit wagering, metaverse, augmented and virtual reality, crypto, AI, and cybersecurity.

The event will cater to senior executives, technology leaders, legislators, and regulators. IGSA is collaborating with CGS Events to organise the summit and plans to continue offering educational conferences in the future. Mark Pace, IGSA President has noted the rapid pace of technological advancements and their impact on the industry.