Greentube USA announces debut of innovative iLottery game Drop The Balls

The Washington DC Lottery will be the first state lottery to offer the game.

Press release.- Greentube USA, a subsidiary of Greentube, the Novomatic Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has announced the launch of its iLottery game Drop The Balls.

This exciting game is a cross between pinball, pachinko and bagatelle, and has been specifically designed to appeal to a wider audience.

With a growing demand for innovative games, lotteries have been seeking unique and engaging ways to reach out to new audiences. Greentube USA has responded to this demand by creating a game that combines the best elements of three popular games, resulting in a truly one-of-a-kind gaming experience.

Ben Sutherland, CEO of Greentube USA, said: “The magic at the heart of this game is a physics simulation that makes all the action in the game look and feel realistic.”

He then added: “Drop The Balls is a game that lottery players of all ages will enjoy, and we are excited to be launching it with the Washington DC Lottery.”

See also: Michael Bauer, Greentube: “Online casino games will continue to be dominated by online slots”

Working closely with partner EQL’s RGS aggregation platform, Greentube USA anticipates this to be the first of many game releases across the USA and additionally in LatAm and European territories.

The Washington DC Lottery will be the first state lottery to offer the innovative game to its players. The game is expected to be an instant hit, thanks to its engaging gameplay, stunning graphics, and realistic physics simulation.

Players will have the opportunity to drop balls onto a playfield filled with obstacles and multiplier catchers, adding value to the balls as they drop. With a variety of different targets and bonus features, every game will offer a unique and exciting experience. Catching a bonus ball awards free balls in a bonus round to even win higher prizes.

The launch of Drop The Balls marks another exciting milestone for Greentube USA, and the company is confident that the game will be a huge success with lotteries and players alike.