Green light for additional 1% tax on online gambling in Peru

The national tax authority has approved a proposal to add an additional excise tax.

Peru.- SUNAT, Peru’s national tax authority, has approved President Dina Boluarte‘s proposal to add an additional 1 per cent excise tax on online gambling. Boluarte had proposed that the tax should be applied to both licensed and unlicensed gambling operators as a selective consumption tax (ISC). That required SUNAT’s technical evaluation to ascertain whether the tax could be applied to offshore operators.

The Peruvian Congress had already approved Bill-2070/2021, which imposes a 10 per cent tax on gross gaming revenues (GGR) for online sports betting and online casino gaming. Now an additional 1 per cent will be applied to online gambling transactions that are carried out in Peru by Peruvian citizens or residents.

The new tax will be implemented from January 1, 2025, and the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR), which regulates gambling, will track transactions made using a Peruvian IP address, bank account, credit card or local SIM card.

The reforms of gambling regulation in Peru have also seen the government regulate online sports betting and online casino gaming. MINCETUR has been ordered to increase the cost of online gambling licences sharply to 3m sols (€750,000) both for new and existing operators.