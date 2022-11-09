Golden Entertainment selects Quick Custom Intelligence platform in Nevada

It will be used at six casinos and 64 taverns.

US.- Golden Entertainment and Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) have announced that QCI Host will be deployed across all of Golden Entertainment’s casinos and taverns in Nevada. It will be used at the Stratosphere Casino Hotel Skypod, six casinos and 64 taverns.

Ross Gdovin, vice president of marketing for Golden Entertainment, said: “After successfully piloting the QCI Host customer relationship management platform in the Laughlin market, we are eager to introduce this game changing solution to all of our casinos and taverns throughout Nevada.

“We view this as a true differentiator in driving incremental revenue through the use of their player development and event management solutions.”

Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, added: “We are honored that Golden Entertainment has chosen to expand their use of QCI Host throughout their enterprise including the Stratosphere Casino Hotel Skypod, six casinos in Nevada, and 64 taverns.

“Being selected to help drive their casino revenues and increase their customer loyalty demonstrates the importance of providing a highly configurable player development product that provides the player development team a powerful tool to quickly analyze their book of business and immediately execute on their findings.”

In Northern Nevada, Quick Custom Intelligence’s Unified Gaming Platform has been chosen by Legends Bay Casino and Casino Fandango resorts for two venues.

Golden Entertainment Q3 revenue down 1%

Casino operator Golden Entertainment has released its quarterly financial report. Revenue declined to $279m in the third quarter, down 1 per cent from the third quarter of 2021.

Net income declined by 52 per cent year-on-year to $14m and adjusted EBITDA by 17 per cent to $61.1m. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the period was 22 per cent, compared to 26 per cent for the third quarter of 2021. Gaming made up the majority of revenue for Golden Entertainment, bringing in $188.4m, a decline of 2.5 per cent from Q3 of 2021.