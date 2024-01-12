Golden Entertainment completes sale of gaming operations in Nevada

Golden Entertainment sold its operations in Nevada for $213.5m, with another $37.5m of purchased cash.

Golden Entertainment has completed the sale of its distributed gaming operations in Nevada to an affiliate of J&J Ventures.

US.- Gambling operator Golden Entertainment has announced that it completed the sale of its distributed gaming operations in Nevada to an affiliate of J&J Ventures Gaming for approximately $213.5m, with another $37.5m of purchased cash.

The sale completion comes after it was announced in March 2023 that Golden Entertainment was to sell its Nevada and Montana gaming operations to J&J Ventures Gaming. The company completed the sale of its distributed gaming operations in Montana on September 2023, for $109m.

Last year, speaking about the sale, Blake Sartini, chairman and chief executive officer of Golden Entertainment, said: “Our leading Distributed Gaming Operations in Nevada and Montana were built over the last 20 years through the hard work and dedication of our team members who provide exceptional service and support to our valued route partners. We believe this transaction will provide further success for our route partners through sharing of best practices and new technology.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.37bn in November

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.37bn in gaming revenue in November, a 12.56 per cent increase from the same month in 2022. In October 2023, the state’s casinos generated $1.31bn in revenue.

According to the report, Clark County, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas registered $1.2bn in revenue, a 14.43 per cent increase. Carson Valley Area reported a win of $11.1m, a 9.21 per cent increase.