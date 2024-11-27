Gateway Casinos Sudbury commemorates 25th anniversary

The Ontario venue celebrated with donations, promotions and live entertainment.

US.- Gateway Casinos & Entertainment is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Sudbury in the Canadian province of Ontario. As part of the celebration, the venue donated $2500 to Maison McCulloch Hospice. It also hosted promotions and live entertainment.

According to the company, over the last quarter century, the casino has contributed more than $50m in revenue to the city through the OLG’s Municipal Contribution Agreement Program. So far, during the fiscal year, Sudbury has received $1,116,570.

Jim Love, general manager at Gateway Casinos Sudbury, said: “Today we are celebrating 25 years providing gaming entertainment to the people of Sudbury and the many out-of-town visitors who come to enjoy this region every summer and throughout the year. We continue to be a successful business and attraction for the city because of our remarkable and dedicated staff.”

OLG’s president and CEO Duncan Hannay added: “For 25 years, the Sudbury casino has created good jobs and delivered important revenue to the city to make it a great place to live. Over the years, the city has invested more than $50m from OLG’s Municipal Contribution Agreement in many vital capital projects, such as roads and facility refurbishments, including most recently, ensuring a local library branch was made totally accessible for all community members. OLG truly values the strong and productive partnership we have with Gateway and the City of Sudbury.”

Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre commented: “I’d like to congratulate the team at Gateway Casinos on proudly marking their 25th anniversary in Greater Sudbury. The Gateway team has consistently supported a number of excellent charities and initiatives across our community over the years like the Sudbury Food Bank and CTV Lions Children’s Christmas Telethon and I want to take this opportunity to say thank you to the team for being great community partners along the way.”

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment has 31 gaming properties in British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta.

Ontario igaming handle reaches $13.45bn in Q2

iGaming Ontario has released its market performance report for the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, from July 1 to September 30, 2024. Licenced operators collected combined wagers of CA$18.7bn ($13.45bn), a 1.6 per cent increase over previous quarter and a 31.7 per cent increase over Q2 of 2023.

Gaming revenue was CA$738m ($530.72m), a 35.4 per cent increase over Q2 of last year. There were 51 operators with 83 gaming websites. More than 1.32 million player accounts were active, and the average monthly spend per active player account was CA$308 ($221.45). Casino games, including slots, live and computer-based table games and peer-to-peer bingo, accounted for CA$16bn ($11.5bn) of wagers and CA$553m ($397.56m) of revenue.