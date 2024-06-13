Gamzix launches “Egypt Sphere: Hold The Spin”

Gamzix believes this game will quickly become a favorite among players.

For the slot provider, this new game represents “a new era in online casino gaming.”

Press release.- Gamzix has announced the release of its latest slot game, “Egypt Sphere: Hold The Spin.” This new game, crafted entirely in-house, showcases stunning graphics and animations designed to captivate players and drive significant revenue for casino partners.

Set in ancient Egypt, this 5-reel, 4-row slot features 40 paylines and a unique Bonus Game triggered by six Bonus symbols, offering three spins with locking symbols and resetting the spin count. The Expand symbols unlock extra rows, potentially leading to the Grand Jackpot of 5000 times the bet.

The game also features the Heap of Spheres that enhances the chances of triggering the Bonus Game and special symbols like Payer and Collector that boost winnings. Supporting 18 localizations and multiple currencies, “Egypt Sphere: Hold The Spin” is designed for a global audience, ensuring high engagement and retention.

Gamzix believes this game will quickly become a favourite among players and a top revenue generator for casino partners. With this release, Gamzix continues to set new standards in the online gaming industry.