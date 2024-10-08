Gamzix announces the release of its latest slot: “Royal Hot”

"Royal Hot" has low volatility and a top jackpot of 84x the stake.

“Royal Hot” is a 3 reels and 3 rows video slot game with 5 fixed pay lines.

Press release.- Gamzix has today (October 8) released its latest video slot game, “Royal Hot”. This new game features a classic fruit theme and a 3×3 reel setup with 5 active paylines.

With low volatility and a top jackpot of 84x the stake, it boasts a RTP of 96.01 per cent and allows players to place bets ranging from $0.10 to $100. The 9 symbols (5 high pay symbols and 4 low pay symbols) include cherries, oranges, lemons, plums, bells, grapes, watermelons, stars, and Sevens, some of which can appear stacked on the reels.

Supporting 18 localizations and multiple currencies, “Royal Hot” is designed for a global audience, ensuring high engagement and retention. Gamzix is known for delivering games of the highest quality, with excellent gameplay, eye-catching graphics and beautiful artwork, with good gameplay.

Other releases from Gamzix catalogue include “Egypt Sphere: Hold The Spin”, a game launched in June that showcases stunning graphics and animations designed to captivate players and drive significant revenue for casino partners.

Set in ancient Egypt, this 5-reel, 4-row slot features 40 paylines and a unique Bonus Game triggered by six Bonus symbols, offering three spins with locking symbols and resetting the spin count. The Expand symbols unlock extra rows, potentially leading to the Grand Jackpot of 5000 times the bet.