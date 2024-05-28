Gaming StartUP Challenge registration is now open

This year, the event will coincide with the 15th anniversary of BEGE expo.

The event will be held on November 27-28 at the Inter Expo Centre, Sofia, and will coincide with the 15th anniversary of BEGE expo.

Press release.- The registration for Gaming StartUp Challenge vol.6 is now open. The Gaming StartUp Challenge is back for its sixth edition, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of BEGE Expo, one of Eastern Europe’s most significant gaming exhibitions.

It is an exceptional opportunity to showcase innovative ideas to a distinguished jury, gain the chance to bring concepts to life and tap into valuable mentorship and partnership opportunities with industry leaders.

The challenge also offers a unique opportunity to:

Establish valuable connections

Validate ideas

Network with like-minded individuals

Potentially win a financial award

