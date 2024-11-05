Sports betting in Florida: Hard Rock Bet names Duffy’s Sports Grill as Official Game Day Partner

The firms will engage sports fans at 30 locations across Florida.

US.- Duffy’s Sports Grill has become an Official Game Day Partner of Hard Rock Bet, the Seminole Tribe of Florida’s sports betting platform. Hard Rock Bet and Duffy’s Sports Grill will try to engage local sports fans at 30 locations in Florida.

The partnership includes a variety of co-marketing elements with digital signage, web, CRM, and social media opportunities along with on-site activations.

Nick Menas, Hard Rock Bet’s head of partnerships, said: “With a communal sports atmosphere and the passionate fandom of its loyal MVPs, Duffy’s Sports Grill is a perfect complement to Hard Rock Bet. We’re excited to roll with Duffy’s Sports Grill as an official game day partner of Hard Rock Bet, and look forward to driving player engagement and loyalty at their 30 Florida locations.”

Joe Webb, chief executive officer of Duffy’s Sports Grill, added: “We are so proud to partner with Florida’s only legal sportsbook, Hard Rock Bet, and offer our MVPs special promotions when they dine with us. It truly is the perfect sports match-up between Florida’s largest family-owned restaurant chain and the most exciting sportsbook in the nation.

“For decades we have been known as the ultimate sports and dining destination with our eighty-plus TVs in each location, top quality food, and 2 for 1 drinks all day every day. To be able to enhance our MVPs experience with this partnership with Hard Rock Bet is the equivalent of a game winning score.”

Operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Hard Rock Bet is Florida’s only legal sportsbook.

In August, Hard Rock Digital and Hard Rock Casino Rockford announced the launch of Hard Rock Bet in Illinois. The online sports betting app went live throughout the state and in-person wagering launch at Hard Rock Casino Rockford’s sportsbook.