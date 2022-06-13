GameArt to exhibit at Peru Gaming Show 2022

GameArt is exhibiting its online and land-based portfilio at the Peru Gaming Show (Booth No. 41) in Lima on the 15th and 16th of June 2022.

Press release.- GameArt, a developer of high-quality HTML5 slot games with interesting themes and concepts, eye-catching graphics and high-performing math, is exhibiting at the Peru Gaming Show (Booth No. 41), which will take place at the Jockey Exhibition Center in Lima on the 15th and 16th June 2022.

Carlos Andres Ramos, GameArt’s distributor in Latin America, will be representing GameArt at PGS.

Visitors to GameArt’s stand will be able to experience its portfolio of more than 100 online slot games, including top-performing titles in LATAM: Rosh Immortality Cube Megaways™, Dragon King, Royal Gems, Money Farm 2, Tiger Heart, Lucky Coins, and Wolf Hunt, among others.

Players will get to experience the slot games on Tronius’s TRON-E and ARGO multi-game machines powered by GameArt.

Tronius d.o.o. is a leading casino gaming equipment provider that creates high-quality, two- and three-screen slots and other modern gaming machines, including the latest addition to its product portfolio, Electronic Roulette.

The new Electronic Roulette incorporates enhanced technology, eye-catching and ergonomic design, and carefully selected materials. It provides the perfect solution for every casino floor and meets the needs of the most demanding operators.

Nevena Aleksieva, head of sales at GameArt, said: “We are delighted to be participating at the PGS expo again. This year’s edition will give us the opportunity to show our latest developments and games as during the last few months we have been focusing on diversifying our portfolio and developing products that can serve as a highly profitable asset to our clients.

“We have many games with attractive themes and concepts tailored to the preferences and demands of the LATAM region and we think they will be very interesting for local players. In addition, with such a reliable and highly experienced partner as our distributor Carlos Ramos, we believe we can present our company in the best possible way, welcome new challenges and explore many new business opportunities.”

Carlos Andres Ramos, GameArt’s distributor in Latin America, said: “We are very pleased to be representing GameArt at PGS for the second time. At our booth No. 41, you will experience and test our technologies for physical casinos and slot halls, as well as our online operation.

“At present, we are already working with the main online operators in the country, whose clients are thus far enjoying our games.

“We can’t wait to meet you on June 15 and 16 when you will witness our specific solutions that GameArt proposes in the face of this situation that we are experiencing. You will see how these solutions can give maximum profitability to your operations, both localized and online, under the concept of Omnichannel. As always, we warmly invite you to visit us and thank you in advance for your trust in our company.”

The GameArt team is looking forward to welcoming visitors to their booth #41 at the Peru Gaming Show and to walking visitors through their range of products and services.