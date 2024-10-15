Gambling revenue in the Netherlands: up 8% in first half

The KSA report provides figures for the six months to the end of June.

The Dutch gambling regulator has published its Autumn Report 2024.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has published its Autumn Report for 2024, providing market data from the first six months of the year. Gross gambling revenue in the period reached €752m, a rise of 8 per cent year-on-year.

The KSA ascribed the increase in GGR in part to the UEFA Euro 2024 Championships. However, online casino gaming continues to generate the largest proportion of GGR at €541m (72 per cent of all GGR). Sports betting revenue was estimated at around €200m.

The rate of channelisation to the licensed market was estimated to be 95 per cent for the six months to June, well over the government’s target of 80 per cent. Players were estimated to have lost an average of €946 in the six months, resulting in a median loss per month of €158.

There were 795,000 active players on the licenced market. That’s 5.4 per cent of the Netherlands’ adult population, and a rise from 5 per cent in the prior six months. The number of active player accounts rose to a monthly average of 1.07 million up from 1 million.

The KSA raised concerns over the amount of young adults gambling (aged 18 to 23). The report states that this age group accounted for 23 per cent of all active accounts. It also notes that online advertising increased after the introduction of a ban on non-targeted gambling advertising in July 2023. The KSA identified an average of 141,798 online adverts per month in the first six months of 2024, up from 70,580 in the second half of 2023.

Meanwhile, the KSA reported that, as of June, there were 75,334 people registered for the self-exclusion register CRUKS, with registrations up by an average of 528 a week. As for high-risk players, the KSA estimated that 9 per cent of gamblers fell into this category based on the Problem Gambling Severity Index (PGSI).

New deposit limits for gambling in the Netherlands

On October 1, new deposit limits came into force for online gambling in the Netherlands. All licensed operators must block net deposits surpassing €700 in any one calendar month. The limit is €300 for players aged 18 to 25.

The limits count from the first day of each month. Players may increase their deposit limit on request if they provide a proof of income, with a maximum of up to 30 per cent of their net income

Players must also set personal limits when signing up with an operator. Meanwhile, operators must conduct financial checks in cases of monthly deposit limits of over €350 (€150 for under 25s). They must also show pop-up responsible gambling messages every 30 minutes.