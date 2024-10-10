Gambling in Sweden: Paf, Burstit and LeoEx cleared after regulatory probe

The Swedish gambling regulator says all three operators complied with regulations.

Sweden.- The Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has cleared three operators that it had put under investigation. It has concluded that Paf, Burstit and LeoEx complied with their duties.

The regulator had submitted the three operators to an investigation of practices and processes relating to certification, deposit restrictions, login times and gaming and business system functionality. The probe was announced as part of the regulator’s efforts to uphold strict standards in the market.

Spelinspektionen concluded: “All supervisory matters have been concluded without intervention against the licence holders, because the review has revealed nothing more than that the companies meet the current requirements.”

The Swedish regulator has updated its measures for monitoring gaming technology. It said that licensees do not need to send in the protocols themselves but must do so at the request of the regulator. It warned that it may affect the company’s licence if such a request is not met.

Meanwhile, the Swedish Parliament is to evaluate a proposal to lower the country’s tax rate on gross gambling revenue from Moderate Party MP Carl Nordblom. Gambling tax was increased from 18 to 22 per cent from July 1 in a bid to generate an extra SEK500m in annual tax revenue for the government.

Nordblom argues that rowing back on the tax hike could improve channelisation to licensed online gambling operators. The motion comes as the Swedish gambling regulator published its 2023 report, which estimates channelisation for last year to have been 77 per cent.