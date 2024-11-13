Gambling advertising: GambleAware says UK should follow Europe and tighten regulations

The charity says the UK is lagging behind Europe on gambling marketing restrictions.

UK.- The gaming industry-backed grant-making body GambleAware has called for tougher restrictions on gambling advertising in the UK. It said the country was falling behind the rest of Europe, where countries such as Spain and Italy have bans on gambling sponsorship in sports and the Netherlands and Belgium have introduced bans on targeted ads.

A report commissioned by the charity and conducted by the University of Bristol and Ipsos found that the UK was becoming an anomaly within regulated markets in Western Europe in that it has yet to restrict gambling ads. It noted that the UK has more relaxed rules than Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, with no primary legislation dealing with gambling marketing on TV, radio, online or in sports. That’s despite the country having conducted “more research on the topic than those countries combined”.

GambleAware is proposing a pre-watershed ban on broadcast advertising, limits on gambling content and online marketing, a ban on advertising in sports, and mandatory health warnings on all types of gambling marketing. It claims there is public support for such a move, with 67 per cent believing that there is too much gambling advertising and 74 per cent in favour of more regulations for gambling ads on social media.

The charity noted that Premier League viewers were exposed to 30,000 gambling messages during the current season’s opening weekend, a rise of 165 per cent year-on-year. The Premier League plans to introduce a voluntary ban on front-of-shirt sponsorship from the 2026/27 season.

Professor Siân Griffiths CBE, chair of GambleAware Trustees, said: “We have previously highlighted that the lack of gambling advertising and marketing regulation in this country is a missed opportunity. It is important we remember that gambling can be addictive and gambling harms need to be recognised as a public health issue that can affect anyone.

“We have long been concerned about the impact gambling ads and marketing can have on children and young people. This is why urgent action is needed to protect the next generation from experiencing harm.”

See also: British Gambling Commission pushes for financial institutions to help tackle problem gambling

While the UK government is expected to publish the results of a consultation on a proposed statutory levy to fund prevention, research and treatment, GambleAware says more needs to be done sooner.

CEO Zoë Osmond said: “We look forward to the forthcoming implementation of the statutory levy by the new Government, which will provide much-needed clarity for the future system to tackle gambling harms and provide vital funding for prevention initiatives.

“But we mustn’t forget that the bombardment of gambling marketing in this country is a key reason why people find themselves in a position where they need advice, support or treatment. The changes we are proposing are fair and sensible, but crucially will make a huge difference – gambling harms can affect anyone, and we must do everything we can to keep people safe from gambling harm.”

Zoë Osmond takes the helm at “a critical time for the gambling industry.”

Lord Foster of Bath, Chair of Peers for Gambling Reform, backed the call. He said: “Every day we are bombarded by gambling advertising, marketing and sponsorship on TV, radio and online. There is huge public support to curb it and there’s a wealth of research showing the harm it causes. But we remain woefully behind the curve in terms of the regulation needed to protect individuals from harm.

“Crucially, the power to regulate key aspects of this – such as gambling advertising – is already within the gift of the Secretary of State as set out in the Gambling Act 2005. Our current regulations are too lenient, and fail to advance the much-needed public health approach to gambling that Peers for Gambling Reform has long called for.”

The Northern Ireland Assembly’s All-Party Group (APG) on Reducing Harm Related to Gambling has also called for new rules for gambling advertising after the neighbouring Republic of Ireland passed new gambling legislation that includes a watershed for broadcast gambling advertising and a ban on ads that could appeal to children. Members of the Legislative Assembly say they want to see similar measures north of the border.