Gambling addiction bodies form new global support network

Better Change, Gordon Moody and Mindway AI are creating new global support network for problem gambling.

UK.- Three organisations have announced a new collaboration to create a global support network for problem gambling. UK treatment provider Gordon Moody will be joined by Better Change and Mindway AI.

Gordon Moody described the collaboration as a “unique partnership to offer a new level of protection and support to the gambling industry through a new global network”. It said the network would provide support on responsible gambling for both players and operators and would be a one-stop shop for gambling industry stakeholders about gambling-related harm.

Part of the project will be a customisable online learning platform for operators to use with staff. Bespoke modules will be available.

Matthew Hickey, CEO of Gordon Moody, said: “Demand for our services has risen significantly this year with applications rising by 123%, demonstrating that we are committed to tackling gambling addiction together and ensuring our service users access the right treatment, in the right place, at the right time.

Better Change Founder, Victoria Reed, commented: “Working with like-minded organisations is something Better Change have always prided themselves on. We believe that to really impact individuals and make gambling as safe as possible for all, collaboration is key.

“The decades of experience Gordon Moody has in treating gambling harm, coupled with the expert technology and innovation from Mindway AI, is perfectly complemented with Better Change’s consultancy and industry experience, allowing us to truly deliver tangible change in the industry and we can’t wait to grow and develop a global network.”

Mindway AI CEO Rasmus Kjaergaard added: “We see industry collaboration between different types of organisations as a critical part of our mission to empower gambling operators to enhance player protection. This is the exact reason why we agreed to join this global network initiative, adding our sophisticated RG solutions and services to the network.”

Meanwhile, GamCare is looking for a new trustee to expand its reach ahead of the UK’s expected shakeup of gambling regulations. The charity, which runs the UK National Gambling Helpline, is looking for a candidate with lived experience of gambling harm and in-depth knowledge and experience of either public affairs, regulation or clinical expertise.

GamCare said it aimed to broaden the diversity of its board to improve decision-making and keep up its momentum.