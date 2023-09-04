Galaxsys Games confirms launch on Betsson Group

The games are now available to Betsson’s 20+ brands.

Press release.- Galaxsys, the non-traditional slot provider of fast and skill games, announced that its games are now available on multiple brands that fall within the portfolio of Betsson Group.

The Betsson Group is one of iGaming’s leading gaming groups that operates 20+ brands, including Betsafe, Betsson, NordicBet, StarCasino, and JallaCasino.se.

The Galaxsys games available to the Betsson Group include Roulette X, Jungle Wheel, Ninja Crash, Crasher, F Mines, Plinkoman, Mr. Thimble, Golden RA, Cash Show, Rocketon, Hi Lo, Blackjack, Penalty, Keno, Keno Express, and Sic Bo.

Vice president of sales and business development, Gil Soffer said: “Betsson Group is an iconic operator and has led the way for many decades as a pioneer within iGaming. We share the same pioneering company spirit as Galaxsys is a major force in the provision of fast and skill games to a more discerning digital player. Our games portfolio is available to Betsson’s 20+ brands, and we are positive their players shall receive the games favourably.”

Laura Peretta, supplier relations manager at Betsson, commented: “Galaxsys has demonstrated that they are a forward-thinking supplier of games that appeal to a growing cohort of players looking for different and faster gaming experiences. Likewise, their integration and customer support teams provide the necessary level of due diligence, commercial and business cases to ensure a smooth process for both parties. We look forward to the feedback from our players over the next few months of operations.”