Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter to be charged in relation to sports betting

Porter has already been banned by the NBA.

US.- Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony as well as being banned for life by the National Basketball Association (NBA). According to The Associated Press, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have filed a criminal information sheet against Porter. The document doesn’t specify the charge or charges.

An NBA investigation found that Porter violated league rules by disclosing confidential information on his health status to a sports bettor, limiting his participation in one or more games for betting purposes and by betting on NBA games. In a March 20 game, Porter played only three minutes, claiming that he felt ill.