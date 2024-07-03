Flutter names new directors

Flutter has moved its main listing to the US.

The gambling giant has appointed Christine McCarthy and Robert Bennett to its board.

Ireland.- Flutter Entertainment has announced the appointment of Christine McCarthy and Robert Bennett to its board of directors. McCarthy will join the Audit Committee from July 30, while Bennett will serve on the Risk and Sustainability Committee.

McCarthy has served in senior leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company since 2000, most recently as a strategic advisor. She is a director of Procter & Gamble, chairing its Audit Committee, and she chairs the Finance Committee at FM Global.

Bennett is managing director of the private investment company, Hilltop Investments. He was previously president of Discovery Holding Company and president, CEO and principal financial officer at Liberty Media Corporation. He has served as a director of Warner Bros. Discovery, Sprint Corporation, Demand Media, Discovery Holding Company, Liberty Interactive Corporation and Sprint Nextel Corporation.

Flutter chair John Bryant said “Christine and Dob’s extensive experience in the entertainment industry will be an invaluable asset to Flutter as we continue to extend our leading position as a global online sports betting and igaming provider.

“We look forward to welcoming both Dob and Christine to the Board as non-executive directors and benefitting from their unique perspective and industry knowledge.”

Last month, Flutter Entertainment named Mark Shaw as its director of global payments strategy. Shaw joins from Spotify, where he served as director of global payments for the music streaming provider. There he redeveloped Spotify’s payment frameworks to enable more user choice across its 160 markets.

Shaw previously led payment divisions at VISA Europe, Barclays and TSB.