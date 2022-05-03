FlowPlay launches fundraising campaign for American Cancer Society

The firm has announced the launch of a new campaign via its online casino Vegas World.

US.- Gaming company FlowPlay has announced the launch of a new in-game fundraising campaign for the American Cancer Society (ACS). During May, players using FlowPlay’s flagship social casino, Vegas World, can contribute directly to ACS’s Road To Recovery programme.

By purchasing a virtual in-game branded charm, Vegas World players can make a donation to the American Cancer Society. In previous campaigns, FlowPlay has raised more than $400,000. It’s on track to cross $500,000 by the end of 2022.

The programme was paused during the Covid-19 pandemic due to public health concerns but has relaunched in several markets.

Derrick Morton, president of FlowPlay, said: “Due to the pandemic, ACS has been without one of its most critical programs for the last two years. I’m honored to tap into the FlowPlay community to support the program’s relaunch. Our players never cease to amaze me with their generosity and I know this campaign will be no different.”

ACS works to prioritise cancer screening and early detection. It also gives support to those impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

The Brook Casino surpasses $5m in charity donations

Eureka Casino Resorts’ charity casino The Brook, in New Hampshire, donated more than $5m to local causes since it opened in February 2019. The Brook has donated funds to more than 75 organisations on a rotating basis.

Chief executive officer Andre Carrier said: “We’ve invested millions to breathe new life into and totally reimagine the former Seabrook Park, now completely reinvented as The Brook.