Finnish parliament approves transition period for new ID regulations

Operators will be given time to update their systems for the new identification regulations.

Finland.- The Finnish parliament has approved a transition period to give licensed operators time to update their systems for mandatory identification checks on coupon-based games. The new regulations for games such as Lotto and Eurojackpot come into force on January 1, but operators will now have until July 1 to comply.

The six-month transition period was agreed after the state-controlled gaming operator Veikkaus raised concerns about the short amount of time to adapt. It said that the global shortage of components caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine meant that its supplier was struggling to deliver the required technology for its terminals.

Veikkaus had asked for the introduction of the new rules to be delayed by 12 months. It now hopes to have identification checks in force at its arcades and casinos by next month. Part of Finland’s new Lottery Act, the changes extend mandatory identification checks from slot games to all forms of gambling. The legislation also permits payment blocking for all unlicensed operators.

In August, Veikkaus announced that it will introduce limited hours for the use of its slot machines at retail locations and partner cafes, kiosks and service stations. Players will no longer be able to use slots between 9pm and 9am.

Betting point managers have been told to turn machines off between those hours. The change will come into effect on September 1. There will be no change to the hours of sales points for other products.