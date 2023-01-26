FBM Foundation’s Bayanihan para sa kababayan program kicks-off in January with initiative in Manila

This project uniquely portrays the Filipino concept of unity, civic harmony, and cooperation at its finest.

FBM Foundation’s new Bayanihan para sa kababayan program kicked-off last January 21st in Manila, with the help of its volunteers on the distribution of essential goods to the residents affected by the Fire Incident that happened during the New Year’s holidays.

Press release.- FBM Foundation kicked-off 2023 the right way with the Bayanihan para sa kababayan program, a new project destined to help Filipino communities in disadvantageous situations. Its first solidarity initiative already took place last week in Quiapo, Manila, but its big goals do not stop here.

Bayanihan para sa kababayan: six initiatives with powerful impacts

In a six-month program operating throughout the months of January, March, May, July, October, and December of 2023 in the Philippines, the new ambitious project by FBM Foundation contemplates six initiatives ready to bring a positive impact to Filipino populations.

This project uniquely portrays the Filipino concept of unity, civic harmony, and cooperation at its finest, as one of the most important traits in Filipino culture is the act of compassion to help other people.

“Help comes in different faces and ways, and FBM Foundation truly believes that the essence of help is not only through monetary and material things but also by making other people happy. Providing motivation and inspiration can help them tremendously”, explains Vítor Francisco, director of FBM Foundation.

The first step to make this project come to life started almost immediately. On December 29th,, over 500 families in Quiapo, Manila welcomed the New Year under the worst-case scenario, with the loss of their homes caused by a fire that broke out in the region.

The Fire Incident left nothing but destruction for Filipinos

Not one single person in the Quiapo region would expect such a calamity to happen on such a joyful season as the New Year. For hundreds of Manila residents, the nightmare came in strong and left those in vulnerable situations dealing with the hardship and distraught of the disaster.

What should have been a turning point for these communities with 2023 approaching, ended up being the complete opposite. Not only were most of the structures that caught fire made of light materials and easily inflammable, but the barangay hall and the daycare center were also hit by the blaze.

Residents affected had to stay in the area where the fire occurred because they were unable to immediately move or rent accommodation. In the past 3 weeks, they have only been living in the tents they built for shelter, making it essential to help them.

FBM Foundation: from words to actions in speed-time

Finding a quick, practical way to assist these populations was the first step of this action. The support and resources were provided to over 500 families in Brgy. 387 Arlegui St. Quiapo, Manila area.

To carry on this mission, 14 volunteers helped distribute essential goods such as rice, canned goods, milk and noodles and toiletry kits like shampoo, toothpaste, baby wipes, diapers, and soap to residents.

﻿All activities were carried out in strict observance of the government-issued health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

The Bayanihan para sa kababayan program has six activities scheduled for this year. Initiatives like the ones promoted in this project are willfully structured to help challenged Filipinos with their needs and take a lead to uplift their spirits by providing them assistance and care, without expecting something in return.