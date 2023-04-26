FanDuel to provide live horseracing content from Kentucky Derby

FanDuel is the official sports wagering partner of the race that will take place on May 6.

US.- The 149th Kentucky Derby will take place on May 6 and will introduce FanDuel as its Official Sports Wagering Partner. The operator will be the only sportsbook where fans can place a bet on the race. During the event, FanDuel TV will provide live and on-site coverage at Churchill Downs.

FanDuel TV’s Coverage of Kentucky Derby Week will feature coverage from racing experts including Mike Joyce, Todd Schrupp, Christina Blacker, Gabby Gaudet, Scott Hazelton, Matt Bernier, Simon Bray, Andie Biancone, Caleb Keller and Caton Bredar. It will also offer exclusive interviews with trainers, jockeys, and key newsmakers.

FanDuel TV’s NFL show Up & Adams, hosted by Kay Adams, will also broadcast live from Churchill Downs on May 4 and on May 5.

Andrew Moore, general manager of Racing at FanDuel, said: “As an Official Sports Wagering Partner of the Kentucky Derby, we’re leveraging the power of our innovative betting platform and our unrivaled history in horse racing to bring fans a truly integrated experience for the race as the only sportsbook where you can bet on the race.

“Last year, we became the only sportsbook to offer a single wallet platform that allows fans to bet on horse racing and see that innovation as an avenue to introduce new audiences to horse racing.”

Churchill Downs Racetrack President Mike Anderson added: “We’re thrilled to deliver Churchill Downs’ premium content, led by the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, to FanDuel’s vast base of sports betting and daily fantasy customers with a single account and single wallet. This is an exciting partnership that’s a sure winner for everyone.”

Churchill Downs Racetrack has released details of plans for the 150th Kentucky Derby Run for the Roses, which includes a year-long celebration. It plans to add more social areas, another 3,600 new seats and 3,250 new standing-room tickets.

The plans also include enhancements to Twin Spires that will give horseracing fans access to additional vantage points. The Paddock will undergo a $200m renovation that will expand its walking ring, doubling its current size. Other changes to the track include premium club spaces, dining tables, rail boxes and new viewing areas.