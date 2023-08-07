FanDuel to integrate IMG Arena’s Golf Event Centre into sportsbook

The question will be on the ballot on US election day.

The integration will start on August 10 with the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

US.- FanDuel has announced that IMG Arena’s Golf Event Centre will be integrated into FanDuel’s Sportsbook starting August 10. The integration will debut with the FedEx St. Jude Championship, strengthening the platform’s golf betting offering.

Through the IMG Arena Golf Event Centre, FanDuel will bring new live betting markets to golf fans including closest-to-the-pin, longest drive, number of birdies and more stroke-by-stroke bets. FanDuel customers will have access to a live leaderboard that can be customised to track hole-by-hole performance.

Christian Genetski, president of FanDuel Group, said: “As an Official Betting Operator of the PGA Tour, we’re continually looking for innovative ways to elevate the golf betting experience on our platform for fans during their favorite tournaments. By integrating IMG Arena’s Golf Event Centre into our sportsbook platform, we can offer fans access to a robust catalog of live markets that will give them new ways to engage with the sport on every hole.”

Scott Warfield, vice president of gaming at the PGA Tour, added: “Integrating the Golf Event Centre into FanDuel Sportsbook will be a massive win for golf fans, who will now have a robust offering of betting options to choose from as they tune in to see their favorite players and tournaments. The Golf Event Centre promises to be an exciting addition to the FanDuel platform, and we appreciate the contributions they have made to help us grow engagement in the game of golf.”

FanDuel Ambassador Jordan Spieth commented: “FanDuel’s investment in creating a best-in-class golf experience for its customers shows their continued commitment to the sport of golf. I’m proud to partner with an organization that looks for new ways to bring fans closer to our game.”

Brian Clayton, vice president of sales – Americas, IMG Arena, said: “Our Golf Event Centre is an industry-first product that enables interactive in-play betting on golf for the first time, bringing a new dimension to the golf experience for fans around the world. Now FanDuel customers can enjoy its immersive data-visualization features during the PGA Tour’s world-class tournaments, and benefit from unique markets to enjoy every shot, hole and player.”

In July, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) extended FanDuel’s multi-year agreement as an authorised gaming operator for the Hologic WTA Tour in North, South and Central America. The WTA will continue to grant FanDuel access to its trademarks and official scoring data through its data supplier Stats Perform.