Caesars Sportsbook and National Hockey League renew partnership

Caesars has expanded the deal to include branded online casino games.

US.- Caesars Entertainment and the National Hockey League have announced a renewal of their partnership. The new, multiyear partnership extension retains Caesars’ status as a Sports Betting and Gaming Partner of the NHL while providing Caesars Digital with access to league-owned intellectual property to build and promote NHL-branded games for its online casino platforms in North America, including Caesars Palace Online Casino.

Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said: “With the defending Stanley Cup Champions residing in our home city of Las Vegas, we have a front-row seat to the excitement and passion that the NHL provides. This partnership extension with the League continues our efforts to build on that fan passion by bringing unforgettable experiences to all of our valued customers across both sports betting and online casino.”